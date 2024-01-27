WSFS Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

WSFS Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.4%.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. 260,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.36.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 2,227 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $92,420.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $126,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $463,248.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 720,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

