Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

