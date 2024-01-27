Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $13.70 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $232.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.52 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XHR

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.