XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Short Interest Update

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of XPPLF stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. XP Power has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

