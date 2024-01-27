Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in January

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:YKLTY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $19.16.
Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
