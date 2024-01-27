Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 102.3% in January

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Yamaha Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of YAMCY stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $41.90.
Yamaha Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yamaha
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.