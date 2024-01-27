Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Short Interest Update

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Yamato Stock Performance
Shares of YATRY stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Yamato has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.
Yamato Company Profile
