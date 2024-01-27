Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 0.3 %
YZCAY opened at $20.96 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47.
About Yankuang Energy Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Yankuang Energy Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.