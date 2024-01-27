Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on YTEN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yield10 Bioscience
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 13.4 %
Shares of YTEN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $4.08.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yield10 Bioscience
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Dividend tax calculator
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.