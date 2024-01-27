Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YTEN shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yield10 Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience Trading Up 13.4 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YTEN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTEN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $4.08.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.