Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $59,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO opened at $25.35 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

