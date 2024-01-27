Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,813 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,361,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after purchasing an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after purchasing an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,991,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.95%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $2,207,845.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,094,470.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,978 shares of company stock valued at $5,362,151 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

