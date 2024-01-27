Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KW opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.61%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,599,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,946,049.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Bank of America lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

