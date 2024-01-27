Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $879,000 Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 65.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 33.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTX stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.34. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Minerals Technologies

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

