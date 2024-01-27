Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $918,000 Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 479,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after buying an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $275,835.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

