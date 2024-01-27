Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $983,000 Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Bread Financial worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,333,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Bread Financial Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of BFH stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $44.52.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,787 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

