Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 14.49. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $47,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,500 shares of company stock worth $1,006,150 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

