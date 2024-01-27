Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SJW opened at $60.07 on Friday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. SJW Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.