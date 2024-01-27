Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 88.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $95.91 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.47.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.13 million. Research analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on STRA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Profile

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.