Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,724,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,980,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after acquiring an additional 333,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on B shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Barnes Group

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hans-Peter Manner purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,279.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hans-Peter Manner acquired 50,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,279.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 77,592 shares of company stock worth $1,723,540. Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.