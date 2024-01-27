Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $21.61 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Anderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,419 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $206,763 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

