Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BKU opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.86%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

