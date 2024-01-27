Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CorVel by 70.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 34.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 14.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 278,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 2,627.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,987 over the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $226.92 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $166.40 and a 52-week high of $255.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day moving average of $213.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRVL

CorVel Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.