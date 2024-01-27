Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $874.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

