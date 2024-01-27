Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,768 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Talos Energy by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 19,658,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,747,781 shares in the company, valued at $406,549,037.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

