Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 983 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,318,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,453,000 after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,920,000 after purchasing an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $73.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,842.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

