Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 3,275.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance
Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $8.43.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
