Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

ALK has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Melius lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NYSE:ALK opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 607.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,428,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,610 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,390,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,293,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

