Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Apogee Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of APOG opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,077,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,552,000 after buying an additional 149,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

