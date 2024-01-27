Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APAM. TD Cowen started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,257,000 after buying an additional 1,248,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,602,000 after buying an additional 1,013,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,171,000 after buying an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

