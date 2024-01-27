Zacks Research Comments on Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

JNPR opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,284,534.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock worth $1,616,166. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

