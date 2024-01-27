Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2025 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.72 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $393.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 EPS.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.