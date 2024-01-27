Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Mettler-Toledo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $11.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.11. The consensus estimate for Mettler-Toledo International’s current full-year earnings is $39.22 per share.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,217.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,154.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,153.71. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

