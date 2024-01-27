Zacks Research Weighs in on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2026 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $488,089.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,750.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,453,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after purchasing an additional 488,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

