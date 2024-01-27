Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

