ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW) Short Interest Update

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZeroFox stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,138,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Stock Performance

ZFOXW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. ZeroFox has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.