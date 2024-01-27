ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as high as $10.23. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 12,972 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ZIVO Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZIVO Free Report ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.48% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.12% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

