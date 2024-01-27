ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the December 31st total of 424,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.4 days.

ZTCOF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. ZTE has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

ZTE Corporation engages in the provision of integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business.

