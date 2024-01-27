Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,443 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $506.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

