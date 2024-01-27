Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 2,608 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

