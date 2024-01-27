Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 5,446 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 47.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 160.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WRBY. BTIG Research raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Warby Parker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE WRBY opened at $12.98 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $169.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Warby Parker

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.