Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $200,000 Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,343.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Beverage by 50.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.16. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $300.07 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

