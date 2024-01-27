Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $224,000 Stake in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In other news, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.22.

Vital Energy Price Performance

VTLE opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.15. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The business had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. Analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Articles

