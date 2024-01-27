Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,102 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 570.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Hovde Group downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.29 per share, with a total value of $70,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,877,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,879,008.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

