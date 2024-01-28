14,079 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,079 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.02 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

