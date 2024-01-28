15,777 Shares in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XFLT. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth $945,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 2,308.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 84,726 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,182.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,114 shares of company stock worth $49,202.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:XFLT opened at $7.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s payout ratio is 117.24%.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.