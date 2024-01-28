2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $4.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.42.
TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TWOU
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
2U Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2U
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.