2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives $4.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

TWOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 2U from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in 2U by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after purchasing an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in 2U by 93.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. 2U has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

