4,896 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEHC. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

