4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) CEO Sells $104,863.36 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) CEO David Kirn sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $104,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,151,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,192,745.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Kirn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 436.30%. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 35.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,680 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

View Our Latest Report on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.