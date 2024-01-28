4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Price Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.04. Approximately 224,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 405,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,961,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $10,546,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $748.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

