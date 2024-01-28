9,585 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 82,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period.

BATS:IFRA opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

